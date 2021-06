NEWCOMER Aidil Maula’s debut in the local music scene with his single Pedih touched the hearts of many upon release. Inspired by an actual event, the song tells of the vulnerability and toxicity of a relationship in its lyrics. “However, I’m in a much better place now,” said the 27-year-old singer. Aidil had always been very active in theatre, singing and dance performances – in one way or another – up until secondary school. “Music has consistently been a major part of my life, without me knowing if I would ever get to become a singer. I guess those artistic influences pretty much explains why and who I am today.” Aidil believes that one can go the extra mile with the right intentions without losing sight of oneself, or risk getting caught up by the fame and glory that could jeopardise one’s dreams. “Being honest with yourself and your initial motive for coming into the industry is important. People will welcome and take a liking to you if you’re genuine. Otherwise, they’ll know you for something else rather than your actual talent.”

How did you get your foot in the music industry? I auditioned and failed many times but it never stopped me. Not long after my last audition in 2018, I was introduced to a former executive producer of a local radio station and that’s how it really started. The course of my life has changed ever since and I feel like this is what I am meant to be doing. Although there have been many ups and downs but nothing is ever easy and the music industry is most certainly a competitive one. What are some of your artistic inspirations? As cliche as it is, my mum is my inspiration. She has always been supporting me and was once active in the dancing scene. Vocally, I look up to Indonesian singer Gamaliel Tapiheru for his superb vocal technique. I also like to go on YouTube for inspiration and watch performances by renowned artistes like The Weekend and Doja Cat. They never cease to amaze me, whether it’s their showmanship, their singing or even what they wear on stage. How does your creative process work? I have an affinity for Indonesian music, which is also what I have in mind when making my own music. And naturally, I’m drawn to good melodies, whether it’s a pop ballad or R&B. I believe writing lyrics that are sincere to yourself would resonate with people. With my recent song, I received messages from many listeners saying how relatable the song was to them and it made me feel like I’ve done something right.

The Johor native is also known to perform covers on his social media.