Tudum offers a sneak peek at Netflix’s upcoming shows and films

WE’RE just days away until we can get updates on some of Netflix’s biggest movies and TV shows. Last week, the streamer unveiled most of the lineup for the live event which begins Saturday, Sept 24, with five global events across four continents in 24 hours.

The event will feature exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.

Fans will be able to watch the event live across Netflix’s YouTube channels around the globe in 29 different languages, including on YouTube.com/Netflix.

The fun starts here

Tudum 2022 kicks off on Sept 24, 10am with the Tudum Korea show. Here’s what to expect:

Choi Min-ho of upcoming series The Fabulous and Cho Yi-hyun of All of Us Are Dead will host the event, and there will be a new lineup of series, films, and variety shows, including romantic comedy series The Fabulous, a story about youths chasing after their dreams, love, and friendship in the fashion industry, starring Chae Soo-bin and Choi Min-ho.

Fans will also get an exclusive preview of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 and Single’s Inferno: Season 2.

Squid Game’s Emmy award-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk will also be making a special appearance ... along with a surprise up his sleeve.