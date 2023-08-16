INTRODUCING TUMI’s Fall 2023 campaign, “Essentially Beautiful,” which takes a fresh perspective on the brand’s iconic TUMI 19 Degree collection and introduces the all-new women’s Georgica collection. This two-part campaign delves into the intricate details that make TUMI products truly beautiful, featuring renowned TUMI Crew members: Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, pro-footballer Son Heung-min, and acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rapp.

The first part of the campaign centres on precision engineering that propels us to new heights. Short videos directed by Georgia Hudson feature son and Norris in action alongside TUMI’s 19-degree-aluminum carry-ons, highlighting the effortless movement of TUMI’s expertly designed luggage. Captured by Richard Phibbs, the campaign stills showcase the 19 Degree collection’s sustainable features, using recycled polycarbonate and plastic bottles in its construction.

This season, the collection gets a colourful makeover, boasting new hues and textures like red, hunter green, blush, deep plum, and two textured colorways. The second part of the campaign stars Rapp, embodying the blend of strength and softness in TUMI’s Georgica collection.