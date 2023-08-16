INTRODUCING TUMI’s Fall 2023 campaign, “Essentially Beautiful,” which takes a fresh perspective on the brand’s iconic TUMI 19 Degree collection and introduces the all-new women’s Georgica collection. This two-part campaign delves into the intricate details that make TUMI products truly beautiful, featuring renowned TUMI Crew members: Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, pro-footballer Son Heung-min, and acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rapp.
The first part of the campaign centres on precision engineering that propels us to new heights. Short videos directed by Georgia Hudson feature son and Norris in action alongside TUMI’s 19-degree-aluminum carry-ons, highlighting the effortless movement of TUMI’s expertly designed luggage. Captured by Richard Phibbs, the campaign stills showcase the 19 Degree collection’s sustainable features, using recycled polycarbonate and plastic bottles in its construction.
This season, the collection gets a colourful makeover, boasting new hues and textures like red, hunter green, blush, deep plum, and two textured colorways. The second part of the campaign stars Rapp, embodying the blend of strength and softness in TUMI’s Georgica collection.
The video vignettes are set in an architecturally stunning yet minimalist space, showcasing the supple and lightweight nature of the collection, designed for the modern woman. The Georgica collection offers minimalist styles in natural grain pebbled or smooth leather, including totes, backpacks, laptop sleeves and crossbodies in chic black and taupe colorways.
These pieces are a testament to TUMI’s commitment to quality, functionality and versatility, with prices ranging from RM1,100 to RM3,890. According to TUMI creative director Victor Sanz, the “Essentially Beautiful” campaign celebrates the beauty found in unexpected elements, from the smooth gliding wheels to the durability of the 19-degree aluminum.
It seamlessly combines technical expertise with effortless elegance.
Explore the new Fall collections, available worldwide at TUMI stores and TUMI.com.