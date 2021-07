DANIELLE Chong remembers her mother recording videos of her and her sister during their childhood days.

She often pretended to be a news reader, and other times, she often taped herself role-playing as a Fly FM radio host.

“Back then, I was already listening to Fly FM, and I would be like: ‘Hey, it’s Danielle, Fly FM’,” she said.

“I can’t explain how much of a dream it was for me”.

Danielle found herself joining Flydol 2017 after her graduation from a local private university the previous year.

“I didn’t win, but they still offered me a contract to train and become a radio announcer. It opened a lot of doors.

“I was a part-time announcer from 2017 and joined them full-time with my own show in October last year,” the infectiously energetic Danielle told theSun.

Seizing her moment

Between being a part-time radio host and modelling, Danielle also became an established blogger and even started her own company.

“The company specialised in influencer marketing because I wanted to provide people like me with job opportunities and I did that for about a year,” she said.

“When I was doing marketing, that’s when Fly FM gave me a call and told me they were looking for new talents. I went in, delivered my demo and now I have my own evening show”.

On how much she perceives herself to have changed since 2017, Danielle joked that the question is “intimidating”.

“Now I have to self-reflect and be like: ‘Danielle! You have to tell the truth!’,” she said, laughing.

“I’ve changed, yes and no. The Danielle now is just as hungry, determined and hardworking as Danielle during Flydol in 2017. I’ve also learned to be a lot more patient, because in the entertainment industry, you can’t really push it”.

Ultimately, Danielle explains that not much has changed in the sense that she is still striving to be better at what she does.

“I want to be so good that people can’t say no to me. I’m working towards that”.