Turning heads at the beach

PANG SERN YONG moved from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur in August 2020 to pursue his love for a particular type of art – drawing patterns in the sand.

Captivated by the white sandy beaches of Langkawi in Kedah, Pang moved to the island and began to draw large-scale artworks, ranging from geometric designs, mandalas, patterns and flowers in the sand.

“I am drawn to making art on the beach because of its quality of impermanence. When the tides change every six hours, the beach ‘canvas’ would be refreshed. I love the challenge of racing against time in two to three hours to get each piece created and documented,” he said.

Pang creates his masterpieces using non-polluting tools such as an iron rake with a wooden handle, and a length of nylon string used to make simple measurements.

“The size of the ‘beach canvas’ would depend on how much the tide recedes from the shore. A typical size would measure about 20m in length and 10m in width,” said Pang.

His biggest piece Oriental Fans was 30m by 10m, which he took three hours and three attempts to perfect.

A degree holder in film studies, Pang worked as a film and video creator for 10 years before falling in love with beach art. Despite having no formal education in art, the self-taught artist attended sketching and drawing classes and learned beach art solely through exploration and experimentation.

His earliest memories of the beach were those with his mother, whom he describes as his biggest inspiration, at Desaru and Pangkor Island, before moving at the age of five to Singapore, where he spent most of his life.

After moving back to Malaysia to expand his media company, his relationship with the beach grew stronger.

“I started with drawing circles on the sand using just small sticks. As days went by, my urge to create art became stronger, and with the beach available as a ‘canvas’, I started to acquire tools or art equipment and made bigger and more complex pieces, and used a drone to document the pieces.

“My works began to gain traction online, as well as from curious beach-goers,” he added.