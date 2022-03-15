Twenty-Five Twenty-One: Story of Youth

NEW K-drama series Twenty-Five Twenty-One is becoming the show to watch. The tvN drama starring Nam Jook-Hyuk and Kim Tae-ri had a strong start in ratings.

The story begins with Kim Min-chae (Choi Myung-bin) who sees her rival’s ballet audition and quits ballet because she feels inferior.

When her mum Naa Hee-do (Kim So-hyun) assures her to try her best and that it’s okay to lose, Min-chae disagrees, and goes to stay with her grandmother. There, she reads her mum’s diary and we are introduced to Hee-do’s story.

The plot flashes back to 1998, during the IMF crisis, which also forced many sports club in schools to be shut down, young Hee-Do (played by Kim Tae-ri), who is a part of fencing club, is determined to not give up on her dreams.

She admires Yoo-rim (Kim Ji-Yeon), a fencer who won world championships. She tries multiple ways to join other schools so that she can continue fencing.