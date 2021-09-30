Twenty seconds of fame

A young actor has become an instant star despite having only 20 seconds of screen time in Squid Game.

Actor Lee Jung Jun, 22, appeared briefly in the episode titled The Man with the Umbrella, as one of the guards who were in charge of monitoring and keeping things in order in the ‘game rooms’.

The guards wore masks with different shapes, triangle, circle and square – and in a pivotal scene, one of the participants of the game stole a gun that belonged to Lee’s character, a guard with a square mask.

The participant forced the Lee’s character to reveal his face. He remained unmasked for 20 seconds, before being shot by the participant.

That brief glimpse was enough for viewers, who immediately began following the actor on social media and making him a trending topic online.