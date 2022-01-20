Twice reveals JYP was hesitant to release ‘Cry For Me’

POPULAR girl group Twice revealed that JYP entertainment was initially hesitant to allow the girl group to perform Cry For Me at the 2020 Mnet Asian Awards (MAMA).

In a new documentary video released by South Korea’s Mnet cable network, Twice members came forward to explain how the band came to perform their unreleased track at the at the 2020 awards ceremony and the discussions leading up to the show.

“We wanted to offer something new to our fans, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we perform Cry For Me for the first time at MAMA?’,” leader Jihyo said. “Someone talked about it and MAMA said thank you, yes.”

She continued by saying despite getting the approval from MAMA, their agency was hesitating to allow them to perform an unreleased track at the award show. However, most of the members insisted they want to play the song.

“We continued to have meetings with the director of our agency. We wanted to do it no matter what,” one of the members, Sana, explained.

“We said it would be great to do a performance even though we’re not releasing an album, so we have to prepare Cry For Me in a hurry.”

Their decision of performing the song at the award show definitely paid off netizens were highly satisfied with the amazing performance and wouldn’t stop talking about the power the talented girl group holds.

Jihyo mentioned that they were surprised by the overwhelming response from the fans and influenced the group’s plans for their upcoming music.

The popular girl group is all set to start off their fourth world tour next month that includes performances in at the Tokyo Dome and several US states.