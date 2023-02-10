Two-day music boom

Hausboom Music 2023 delights local music enthusiasts with over 10,000 attendees and 35 outstanding performances

THE highly anticipated music festival, Hausboom Music 2023, held at the Sepang International Circuit on Sept 9 and 10, has thrilled local music enthusiasts with engaging performances by well-known singers and bands across the country. Attracting crowds of over 10,000 music enthusiasts spanning various genres, this music concert festival emerged as a dynamic celebration of musical talent, featuring an impressive lineup of 35 performances. As the event entered its third series, the renowned water brand Hausboom, in partnership with Affin Bank and with the support of Cuti-Cuti Malaysia, kicked off the first day promptly at noon. The audience was treated to exhilarating performances by Orked A. Hizadin, Naratu, IamNeeta, Hyndia, and Akeem Jahat, all of whom captivated the crowd with their outstanding performances and talents.

Despite the scorching heat, the show goes on to showcase the ska-genre group Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang. During their energetic performance of Cari Tapak, the band’s lead vocalist, John Bear, “crowd surfed” to thrill the audience. The concert performance carried on seamlessly with follow-up shows by the beloved local pop band, Insomniacks, who delivered their well-known hits Reminisensi and Pulang to the delight of the audience. The crowd enthusiastically sang along with the band’s frontman, Iqie, embracing the moment and fully immersing themselves in the experience. Following that, Gerhana Ska Cinta graced the stage, showcasing a medley of their songs before swiftly transitioning into their crowd favourite, Ali Baba Bujang Lapok, just as the rain began. The rain stopped after about 20 to 30 minutes, allowing the event’s energy to endure as the Kuala Lumpur-based Kelantanese trio band, No Good, delivered an electrifying performance.

The iconic band Exists then took the stage, and the audience gathered to see these legends perform live. Led by Ezad Lazim, Exist delivered their timeless hits, including classics like Mengintai Dari Tirai Kamar and Alasanmu, captivating the crowd with their outstanding performance. Wrapping up the first segment of day one, the crowd remained highly energised and entertained by Baby Shima, who presented a series of lively dangdut songs. Adding to the excitement, she featured her guest band, Himalaya (@himalayaproject) from Indonesia, performing alongside her on stage. As the evening progressed, the spotlight shifted to the renowned local hip-hop groups, namely ForceParkBois and ChronicalZ, captivating the audience with their riveting performances. Following them, Alif Satar and the Locos took the stage, further enhancing the musical experience of the event. The night escalated with a “rock and roll” vibe, commencing with the iconic band Spider, who bring most of their iconic songs, including the all-time hit Relaku Pujuk. The momentum continued with an energetic performance by Bunkface and was topped off with a powerful show by the country’s prominent band, Search, which ended the night with a bang.

The second day of the concert began with stellar performances from Midnight Fusic, 53 STU, Luqman Podolski, and Iqbal M. Then, a highly anticipated act was Sekumpulan Orang Gila, featuring Shila Amzah, who graced the Hausboom Music stage. Favourable weather conditions on the second day heightened the excitement among the audience, with captivating performances from Salalmuzik and Toko Kilat. The afternoon slot’s closing act sees Kugiran Masdo energise the crowd with their action-packed singing and dancing to their melodic songs. As the evening progressed, the concert reached new heights of excitement with the appearances of renowned rappers. Mr President aka Joe Flizzow, along with SonaOne and Alyph, brought fan favourites like Havoc, Apa Khabar, and Satu Malam di Temasek. Flizzow’s performance was particularly remarkable, standing out as one of the best acts of the night.

He added a unique element by collaborating with an orchestral classical musical band, adding an extraordinary touch to his already impressive set. Following that, Datuk M Nasir took the stage and delivered a high-energy performance, enchanting the crowd with renditions of his hit songs, including Mentera Semerah Padi, Gerhana, Apokalips, and Tanya Sama Itu Hud Hud. The energy was clear as thousands of fans in attendance passionately sang along, resulting in a vibrant environment. Ella, our nation’s cherished Queen of Rock, graced the stage as the concluding act for this edition of Hausboom Music.