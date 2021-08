AN illustrator by training an actress by happy accident – Marianne Tan has skilfully combined two talents in life and gained steady recognition in both fields.

She almost stumbled into entertainment, according to the breakout star of Ola Bola.

“I had a friend who was a Youtuber, and he introduced me to acting through one of the first short films on Youtube,” she explains. “That video blew up at that time, because there were not a lot of romantic series or short films at that time.”

After it went viral and got the attention of JinnyboyTV, role after role landed on Marianne’s doorstep.

Eventually, the rising actress nabbed the role in Ola Bola, which in turn led to By My Side, a romantic feature length film that Marianne headlined as the leading lady.

On the side, she is also known as a digital illustrator and creator for a comic series called Think Anne Think.

Speaking to theSun, Marianne explained she began after watching simple tutorials on creating comics by a favourite artist of hers.

“I think it was the fact that she laid it out so simply which made me decide to explore it,” said the graduate in digital animation. “I kept doing it weekly.’’

Posted on her social media platforms, the comics and art are not just a personal portfolio of Marianne’s different styles and versatility as an artist, but also a source of entertainment.

“If you imagine reading a newspaper on Sundays, there are those comic strips. I wanted to give that kind of vibe as well,” she said.

“It’s a bit of a break from regular social media posts. That was kind of the purpose of the comic.”

Two of the biggest posts came last year, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One dealt with domestic abuse and a particularly outrageous remark by a minister; the other was about frontliners.

“In a way, when I wrote that comic, I was addressing the person in charge,” said Marianne, who studied at a local design college. “On the other hand, I also wanted to validate everyone’s feelings and concerns.”

“That’s why I’m not posting as often during this period,” she added, laughing. “I find myself having difficulty soothing my own anxiety, so how am I going to soothe the anxiety of others.”