Tyler Perry speaks out on Will Smith’s slap

HOLLYWOOD seems hell-bent on continuing the conversation around Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock at the Oscars, with filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry coming forward with his account of the incident.

Perry was one of the few in the industry that rallied around Smith after the assault, claiming that he wasn’t comforting Smith, but rather “de-escalating” the situation.

“There’s a difference between comforting and de-escalating,“ Perry said at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Perry said what Smith did “was wrong in no uncertain terms”.

“I made sure I said that to Will”.

Perry also referenced Smith’s 2021 memoir Will, where the latter wrote that at age nine, he saw his father punch his mother’s head.

Smith said he felt like a coward for failing to defend his mother, and contemplated killing his father.

Perry said: “If that trauma is not dealt with right away, as you get older, it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time. I know Will. I know him well.”

Smith apologised to the Academy and show attendees while accepting his Best Actor trophy during the fated ceremony.

The next day, he publicly apologised to Rock, and after the Academy banned him for ten years, Smith apologised again.

Rock, who declined to have Smith prosecuted the night of the awards show, barely spoke on the incident, but later joked about it with comedian Dave Chappelle when the latter was nearly assaulted on-stage early May.

On her show Red Table Talk earlier this month, Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence about the situation, claiming both her husband and Rock should reconcile.

She was immediately criticised, especially by fellow actress Vivica A. Fox, for not taking accountability following videos showing her laughing after the slap.