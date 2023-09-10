U-KISS’s Hoon and Ji Seon expecting first child

IN an exciting twist of events, U-KISS’s Hoon and former Girl’s Day member Hwang Ji Seon are embarking on a new journey as expectant parents. Breaking the delightful news on Oct 4 via his Instagram account, Hoon shared the joyous revelation that he and Ji Seon are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child.

Their love story began when they tied the knot in May 2022, and now they are preparing to welcome a new member to their family. Accompanying the announcement was a heartwarming sonogram, but it was Hoon’s heartfelt message that truly resonated with fans and well-wishers.

On Oct 4, which holds significance as the “day of angels” in Korean culture due to the phonetic similarity between the number “1004” and the word “angel,” Hoon expressed his profound gratitude and joy for the precious life they have been eagerly awaiting.

At 27 weeks into the pregnancy, they already see a striking resemblance to Hoon in their soon-to-arrive son, a delightful detail that has filled them with even more happiness. In his message, Hoon extended his heartfelt gratitude to their unborn child for choosing them as parents and pledged to provide a nurturing and loving environment for their son to grow up healthy and upright.

He also acknowledged his wife’s hard work and dedication and promised to do his utmost as a father to support her and their growing family. Congratulations to the couple.