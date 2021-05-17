Unbox the extraordinary with Tiger

GETTING tired of ordering the same food for delivery, week after week? Tiger Beer, the champion of Asian street food, has the answer. Spice up your mealtimes by pre-ordering the Tiger Street Food Box – featuring exclusive, bold collaborations between classic street food favourites and some of KL’s hottest modern restaurants – and get it delivered right to your door!

Choose from a range of innovative new collaborations based on authentic street food flavours, with mash-up dishes from Devi’s Corner, Yut Kee, myBurgerLab, Ticklish Ribs & ‘Wiches, Megah Taiwan Sausage, Mama Manta, LI, Fifty Tales and Choon Prawn Mee House. Fancy Ticklish Ribs & ‘Wiches legendary BBQ chicken wings with Devi’s Corner’s famous mango chutney? You got it – the Tiger Street Food Box has you covered! And of course – what would street food be without an ice-cold Tiger to pair it with? Each box comes with Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal, the perfect partner to Asian street food.

From the myBurgerLab x Mama Manta ‘Flamin’ Hot Sambal Burger’ – a chicken patty in a bun slathered with a creamy lime sauce, paired with Mama Manta’s Grill Fish Sambal, perfected over 18 years; to Fifty Tales x Choon Prawn Mee House ‘Smoked Oil with Prawn Mee Broth Braised Pork’ – pork shoulder braised in prawn mee broth to soak up the flavour and served on noodles paired with a housemade smoked oil: one thing’s for certain – this isn’t your normal, boring food delivery.