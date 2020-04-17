Under the heat of the MCO

THE food and beverage industry is one of the few businesses that is permitted to operate during the movement control order (MCO). A frontline in their own right, these establishments keep Malaysians fed in these extraordinary times. But, business is not as usual as restaurateurs and business owners share the challenges they currenly face, and how they have to adapt to stay afloat more than a month after the MCO was enforced.

Cafe~bistrot DAVID’s North Atlantic Skrei Cod pan fried in brown butter with fish emulsion foam. – Cafe~bistrot DAVID’s Facebook

cafe ~ bistrot DAVID Between David Chin and his son Darren, they operate several restaurants including Dave’s Deli, Bref by Darren Chin, DC Restaurant By Darren Chin, and most recently the two ventured together and opened cafe~bistrot DAVID – by David and Darren Chin. “It took us a while to set the cafe ~ bistrot up in the first place. We were doing good in the first month actually, because of our presence in the market, me and Darren. A lot of people were looking forward to it, so when we opened our doors, we were chock-a-block. But, then it all came crashing down on us,” David explained. He noted that most food and beverage businesses are self-funded, and loans from financial institutions have minimal impact on the venture in terms of operating cost and so on. So for a restaurateur like him, the MCO is a considerable blow. With the possibility that the general public will not be confident enough to go to a restaurant to have their meal in the next 12 to 18 months until a vaccine is developed, businesses like his may not be sustainable despite the takeaway and delivery options, and the government’s aid.

Inside Scoop is now letting customers decorate their own cakes. – Inside Scoop Facebook

Inside Scoop “We are doing our best to stay afloat,” said Inside Scoop co-founder Shiew Li. “For us, on the co-founder end of this, we feel that we are busier than usual because before the whole MCO everything was status quo. Now everything has changed.” The bulk of customers at Inside Scoop used to dine-in, but in the current situation, the business has switched focus to pre-packed ice creams and cakes. They have also started to post more videos on their social network. “A lot of people are ordering ice cream as comfort food during these times. Our waffles do not travel well, so we switched to pint packed ice cream. We also introduced cakes that you can decorate on your own; each decorative component is packed individually, so they stay fresh when they are delivered to you,” added Li.

Food packs being prepared for frontliners at Strangers at 47. – Strangers at 47 Facebook

Strangers at 47 Known for crepes, Strangers at 47 also adapted its menu to fit the needs of customers during the MCO.

According to co-founder Sean Ooi, the company launched its local flavoured centric menu ahead of schedule. “We had the idea of a local-centric offering for a long time, with local recipes and local coffee. For most people, our crepes menu is an experience, while hearty local food is what they want during the MCO, so we obliged,” said Ooi. Strangers at 47 also announced that it managed to raise funds to send food to 350 medical front liners this week. “This is all thanks to kind donations of friends and family as well as Good Food Alliance,” said the company in a statement. Because of the sheer size of Strangers at 47, a dine-in option while still maintaining physical distancing may be possible after the MCO. As an added step, the restaurant may turn to a mobile-based menu and ordering system as well.

Butcher’s Table at Pavilion KL. – Butcher’s Table Facebook

Butcher’s Table “We have seen a lot of changes ever since the beginning of the MCO. But, we also see it as an opportunity during these trying times,” said Tiffany Ho of Butcher’s Table. “An opportunity to reach out to a broader customer base.” The restaurant has also been taking initiatives to reach out to its existing customer base in addition to promoting its current raw meat products, especially items like sausages and bacon that can be stored in the freezer for months. “We see items like smoked pork knuckle, nitrate-free and preservative-free sausages, steaks and roast pork have a greater demand,” said Ho. She added that Butcher’s Table might change its strategy in terms of business hours and maintain the delivery service even after the MCO.

A gluten-free cake from Fittie Sense. – Fittie Sense Facebook