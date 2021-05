ANAEMIA is a condition that does not get as much attention as other problems that plague our health. This is rather surprising, given its relatively high prevalence in Malaysia.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, 21.5% of Malaysians were found to be anaemic, with the highest figures (30%) recorded among women of reproductive age (15 to 49).

I had never considered the possibility that I may one day experience anaemia – until I did.

Around the beginning of March, I found myself feeling fatigued and unable to concentrate.

I struggled to get out of bed, and was forced to take frequent breaks between performing chores around the house.

Initially, I blamed it on poor sleep habits. But after the symptoms persisted for two weeks, I decided to go for a physical checkup, and a blood test revealed that I was suffering from acute anaemia.

What is it?

Anaemia happens when you do not have enough hemoglobin in your blood. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen through the bloodstream to the organs.

Since our organs and tissues need oxygen to function optimally, being anaemic can cause extensive physical symptoms.

A normal level of hemoglobin is usually in the range of 14-17gm/dL (grams per deciliter) for men, and 12-15gm/dL for women. As iron is a key element of hemoglobin, its deficiency is often one of the most common causes of anaemia.