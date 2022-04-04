Unexpected romances

FOLLOWING the popularity of previous Korean dramas such as Snowdrop, Rookie Cops and Grid, Disney+ is back with a new K-drama. Crazy Love is the latest office romance rom-com that may be precisely what you need for your weekly comfort session. The drama stars Kim Jae Wook as CEO Noh Go-Jin, who is a top-notch math educator and a boss who is tough on everyone around him. Krystal Jung portrays his dedicated secretary Lee Shin Ah.

Shin Ah is an introvert who aspires to be a instructor. When she learns she has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and doesn’t have much time to live, her life takes a turn for the worse. She subsequently has a drastic attitude change and tries to exact revenge on her mean boss before resigning.

Go Jin is receiving death threats, so he claims to have amnesia after being hit by a car in order to track down the killer. Revengeful Shin Ah resolves to pose as his fiancée, intending to torture him in order to make him pay for all the anguish he has given her in the past.

Crazy Love is follows the classic enemies-to-lovers theme, but unlike other romances, it begins on the most dramatic note. The over-the-top editing and dreamlike chaotic passages are both odd and fascinating to see.

The newest addition to the “office romance” drama line-up struck our screens with a peculiar twist that appears enjoyable, and fascinates us with how the relationship blooms between the two utterly dissimilar and equally crazy protagonists.

Krystal Jung’s insane performance and Kim Jae Wook’s portrayal of a narcissistic CEO have us looking forward to witnessing their ‘nasty’ chemistry in each episode. It will be interesting to see how this boss-secretary romance and a pledge of vengeance develop into love, promising a thrilling conflict between the strange group of individuals.

I am totally invested in this series since this is Jae-Wook’s return to small screen since his appearance in the 2019 drama Her Private Life. Besides, Crazy Love also includes talented cast members like Ha Joon, comedy actors Lim Won-Hee and Lee Si-un and Astro member, Sanha.

But while I am trying my best to love the series, there are some parts where I feel it is lacking, and I can’t help but feel disappointed with the writer. The series is currently experiencing a decline in ratings, however with few more episodes to unfold, let’s remain hopeful that the storyline gets better.

Crazy Love is available to stream on Disney+. New episodes will be released on Mondays and Tuesdays, before the finale on April 26. If you love office romances, then you may consider adding this in your watching list.

DIRECTOR: Kim Jung-Hyun

CAST: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal Jung, Ha-Joon, Lim Won-Hee and Lee Si-Un

E-VALUE: 7

ACTING: 7

PLOT: 8