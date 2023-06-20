Unleashing thrills and laughter

The Zone: Survival Mission returns with hilarious antics in Season 2

THE highly anticipated second season of The Zone: Survival Mission is here, bringing back the dynamic trio of Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yu-ri as hosts. Following the immense success of the first season, this exhilarating show is produced by Studio Gaon and directed by Cho Hyo-jin and Kim Dong-kin. Created by the Running Man franchise, The Zone: Survival Mission 2 can be enjoyed on Disney+. Prepare to be captivated as the hosts embark on a thrilling adventure, facing a myriad of challenging situations in some of Korea’s most unique destinations. Their ultimate goal? Survival. From searching for life-saving water in a haunted hospital to playing childhood games on a precarious shaking bridge, each episode promises heart-pounding excitement and nail-biting suspense. These are just a few of the extraordinary scenarios that await viewers in this action-packed season.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the cast members open up about their experiences while shooting the series. Yoo Jae-suk, the iconic host, shares insights into how he mentally and emotionally prepared for the demands of the reality show. Despite the immense popularity of Season 1, he reveals that the hosts were not provided any information prior to shooting. The creators intentionally wanted them to arrive on set without prior knowledge, resulting in a spontaneous and genuinely raw experience. Yoo Jae-suk approached the show with the mindset of simply having fun and embracing the unknown challenges that lay ahead. Filming surprises Filming The Zone: Survival Mission undoubtedly presented its fair share of obstacles and surprises. Each cast member reflects on the unexpected challenges they faced during production. Kwon Yu-ri recalls a particularly challenging moment when they were dropped off by a helicopter with no time to gather information before the mission commenced. The suddenness of the situation, combined with the physical demands, tested her resilience.

Lee Kwang-soo reminisces about an ordinary day that took an unexpected turn, as surprises appeared out of nowhere, disrupting the otherwise calm and pleasant atmosphere. Yoo Jae-suk himself vividly remembers walking onto a set unprepared, only to be startled by a moving bed, instantly thrusting the cast into action. Despite the intense circumstances, conflicts among the cast were non-existent. Yoo Jae-suk assures fans that the bond between the hosts remains strong, dispelling any rumours of discord. His long-standing partnership with Lee Kwang-soo and his warm friendship with Kwon Yu-ri are evident as he describes them as close and harmonious. The show has only served to deepen their connection.