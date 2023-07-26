Unleashing truths and entertaining souls

Magen shines as host of Panas Talk with Vikadakavi

PANAS TALK with Vikadakavi, hosted by the charming and quick-witted Vikadakavi Magen, is a talk show by Astro that has taken the entertainment industry by storm. With its bold and unfiltered approach, Panas Talk with Vikadakavi leaves no stone unturned as it delves into the personal lives of celebrities and famous influencers. From love and work to dark secrets, the show fearlessly explores controversial subjects, providing a platform for open discussions. Recently, theSun had the opportunity to interview Magen to gain deeper insights into his journey with the show and his experiences in the entertainment industry. Magendran Raman, widely recognised as Magen, is an accomplished actor, singer, and host. Endowed with immense talent, a gift for words, and an innate ability to connect with his audience, Magen has honed his craft to perfection. Born and raised in Johor, he comes from a humble background, with parents who placed great importance on education. Magen diligently pursued his studies, completing his diploma and degree in mechanical engineering, and even a Masters in International Register of Certificated Auditors (IRCA).

Despite the challenges he faced when starting his journey in the entertainment industry, hosting the popular show Aatam 100 Vagai alongside the talented actor Denes Kumar in 2005 was a turning point. Recalling the early days, Magen reminisces about waiting outside the shooting location as early as 6am, despite filming not commencing until 9am. With a long and arduous commute from his distant home, he persevered, thanks in part to Denes’s generosity in providing him a place to stay. The show’s immense popularity catapulted Magen to fame, leading to numerous hosting shows, movie offers, and acclaim as a film director and producer. With his versatile skills, Magen also delved into songwriting and rap, further displaying his multifaceted abilities. Although his career path initially met resistance from his risk-averse father, Raman, who discouraged taking unconventional paths, he eventually became supportive of Magen’s ambitions. Today, Magen enjoys a stable career, surrounded by people who respect and adore him, a testament to his unwavering dedication and pursuit of his dreams.

Initial apprehension and acceptance When initially approached about Panas Talk with Vikadakavi, Magen was both intrigued and apprehensive. The original project was aimed at appreciating and interviewing artists and celebrities, but due to the pandemic, the concept had to be reevaluated. The production team proposed a unique twist, focusing on the controversial side of the entertainment industry. While Magen was concerned about the potential impact on his reputation, he recognised the opportunity for something fresh and decided to embrace the challenge. Understanding the viewers’ interests Magen’s confidence in the show’s success stemmed from his understanding of human nature. He acknowledged that people are inherently drawn to gossip and stories about others’ lives. It is this fascination with the personal lives of celebrities and influencers that he believes will keep viewers engaged and entertained. By providing an inside look into the truths behind social media personas, the show aims to satiate viewers’ curiosity and offer a broader understanding of those they idolise.

Motives and goals The primary objective of Panas Talk with Vikadakavi is to raise awareness, not only among the audience but also among the guests who appear on the show. Magen emphasised that some guests have come to realise their mistakes through their appearances on the show and even offered apologies. By uncovering the truth and addressing controversial topics, Magen aims to provoke reflection and initiate positive change. He wants to offer answers to the questions viewers may have about why certain individuals behave the way they do. Viewers’ expectations With an already dedicated following, viewers can expect Magen to bring his trademark charm and wit to Panas Talk with Vikadakavi. Despite some initial backlash and mockery online, Magen remains committed to providing a deeper understanding of the influencers and celebrities featured on the show. He aims to highlight both the positive aspects and the lessons viewers can learn from certain individuals who have made mistakes.

Overcoming obstacles Magen admits that patience has always been a challenge for him. However, through this show, he has learned the true meaning of patience. The show has taught him to control his anger and approach sensitive topics with composure. Additionally, he faces the obstacle of formulating questions on the spot, as some responses from guests require spontaneous follow-ups. Magen’s adaptability and quick thinking enable him to navigate these obstacles effectively. Host style and greatest strength Magen takes pride in his role as a trendsetter, having introduced a casual Tamil hosting style alongside Denes. Initially met with scepticism, this style aims to connect with the audience on a deeper level. Magen’s spontaneity, humour, and ability to establish a genuine connection make him a beloved host. Furthermore, his thirst for knowledge and trust in the process are his greatest strengths. Magen values education and believes that trust is essential to embarking on any endeavour successfully.