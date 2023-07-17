Unlocking inner harmony

Discover a new you through Biohacking

THE world of health and wellness is experiencing an incredible boom, and Malaysia is no exception. By 2030, the global health and wellness market is predicted to reach over RM30,805.5 billion, up from RM19,660.9 billion in 2022. Today, wellness goes beyond physical health, encompassing mental and spiritual well-being as well. In the wake of the pandemic, wellness has emerged as a true champion, no longer seen as a luxury but a necessary priority for many. With the increasing pressures of work, financial demands, societal expectations, and environmental challenges, mental and physical health issues have seen a significant rise. Depression, anxiety, chronic stress, and their accompanying symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, digestive problems, and chronic diseases have become all too common.

An innovative approach to wellness Enter Yap Yann Fang, a local wellness evangelist with over 20 years of industry experience and the founder of B&Co Clinic, a successful Wellness & Beauty brand. Through her work, she has witnessed the inseparable link between physical health and mental well-being, which drives her passion for the next frontier of wellness management: biohacking. This innovative approach focuses on optimising the body and mind for enhanced well-being. Biohacking involves making small, incremental changes to our bodies, diets, and lifestyles to improve overall health. It encompasses various practises, including meditation, dietary adjustments, and even cutting-edge technologies. The key to successful biohacking lies in being well-informed and understanding what works best for each individual’s body. Yap Yann Fang’s personal journey has led her to believe strongly in the power of biohacking. Now, as a devoted advocate, she collaborates with experts to bring advanced biohacking techniques to Malaysia.

A life-changing practise One notable partnership is with Pavel Stuchlik, also known as NOA|AON, a holistic wellness practitioner with a scientific background. Together, they organised Malaysia’s first-ever biohacking workshop, aiming to introduce this ground-breaking approach to a wider audience. Pavel’s extensive expertise in breathwork, meditation, and audio stimuli, along with his experience conducting over 400 workshops, has attracted clients ranging from everyday individuals to Fortune 500 companies seeking stress relief and personal transformation. He has also shared his knowledge as a speaker at global events like the Biohacking Conference, collaborating with neuroscientists to develop scientifically calibrated audio stimuli for healing the mind and body. At the Core System Reset workshop held at NEXUS CCED Bangsar South, participants embark on a journey of improved wellness through breathwork, meditation, and tailored audio stimuli, aligning their bodies and minds for holistic well-being.

An experience of profound relief Attending the biohacking workshop organised by AMANI Wellness, led by Pavel Stuchlik, NOA|AON, was an experience unlike any other. I must admit, at first, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. But as I stepped into the hall, a sense of tranquilly washed over me, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey. Little did I know that this workshop would have a profound impact on my well-being. Pavel’s breathing techniques were nothing short of remarkable. As he guided us through each exercise, I could feel the tension melting away from my body, replaced by a deep sense of relaxation and calm. It was as if the weight of the world had been lifted off my shoulders. That night, I slept like a baby, free from the usual restlessness that often plagued me. There were moments during the workshop that brought forth unexpected emotions. It was in those vulnerable instances that I realised the power of this holistic approach. It wasn’t just about physical well-being; it was about delving deep into the recesses of our minds and hearts. In that sacred space, I felt like I had found a part of myself that had been waiting to be rediscovered.