Unrelenting female wrath

Furies is the latest in Southeast Asia’s growing action cinema

Bi (left) is a tragic character from from the start. - ALL PIX BY NETFLIX

A PREQUEL to 2019’s Furie, Netflix’s Furies is an even more relentless Vietnamese revenge film set in neon-lit, seedy Ho Chi Minh City before the turn of the millennium. Directed by Veronica Ngo (who also starred in Furie), Furies takes place little over a decade before the 2019 film, and instead focuses on actress Dong Anh Quynh’s character, Bi. The film opens with Bi, from her being exposed to the knowledge of her mother prostituting herself to get the two of them out of poverty, to Bi’s sexual assault and subsequent murder of the rapist, Furies quickly establishes the film’s themes and brutality. Furies kicks off proper after Bi arrives in Ho Chi Minh City and is saved from another sexual assault by Jacqueline (Veronica Ngo), and is introduced to two other girls saved by the latter; Thanh Soi (Toc Tien) and Hong (Rima Thanh Vy). Quickly inducted into the group, Bi is trained – along with Thanh and Hong – to be Jacqueline’s “hammer” in stopping mob boss Hai, who runs the biggest syndicate in the city with deep roots in prostitution and drugs.

Guns, fists and knives As much as John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently dominating the global box office, it can’t be ignored how the film (and its franchise predecessors) was inspired by Gareth Evans’ Indonesian films The Raid and The Raid 2. Similarly, Furies wears its inspiration on its sleeve and continues the tradition of uplifting Southeast Asian martial arts films that The Raid started; Furies even has a corridor fight similar to the one in the second Raid film. Fights are tightly choreographed and shot, even if some sequences are not that believable; suspension of disbelief will be needed as these are relatively petite female characters fighting against hordes of much bigger men. Unlike other modern action films, Furies mixes both fast cutting and long takes in the action editing. Viewers aren’t going to see the kind of unbroken long takes in the John Wick or Raid films, but they aren’t going to experience the fast cuts of other terrible action films either. It’s somewhere in the middle, like Paul Greengrass’ Bourne films. That said, Furies has one truly abhorrent, visually ugly action sequence after the halfway point; in a green screen motorcycle sequence, the actors are essentially sitting on a stationary motorcycle, acting out the sequence against poorly rendered CGI. If you have seen South Korea’s Carter from last year, this sequence in Furies is as bad as most of the sequences from that film.