LIKE any youth, music has always been a part of Khair Zulkefli’s life. It came at him almost 24/7 through TV, movies and Internet, inspiring him to sing.

But he never really expected his pay grade to rise above bathroom singing

Khair, 25, began performing when he was in elementary school, discovered more music during his high school days and developed his talent in college.

As a working professional during the pandemic, his talent has begun to attract attention.

How did your relationship with music begin?

My start in music began in elementary school with nasyid. We had a music teacher who was a composer for Senario. He was forming a nasyid group.

He was looking for boys to join so when it came to my turn to audition, I sang the chorus. Almost immediately, he made me the lead singer. We performed at competitions up to the Majlis Tilawah Al-Quran.

It was the first time that my singing received recognition. I sang nasyid for two years.

How did things change as you got older?

In high school, there were no music teachers. The nasyid activities were student-driven.

At the same time, I came of age and I did not think my singing was as good as it was. Still, singing gave me joy and I never stopped, although all of my performances were limited to the bathroom.

This was also the period when I started discovering different types of music. There was a lot to explore and I started to refine the types of music that jives with me.

When did you start singing and performing again?

When I was taking my degree.

I am a graduate of the Mara Technology University, Shah Alam campus. I have a major in Applied Language Studies (Hons) in English for Professional Communication. I also minored in business.

I fell back into music through extracurricular activities. There was a sub-club under the applied English club called the exactones.

It was started by a friend of mine, Nadirah. The group focuses on musical performances for the faculty and the university whenever an opportunity arises.

In most cases, we performed as a group. It began with only singers but soon, we had other musicians who play instruments.