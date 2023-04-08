Unveiling the mysteries

Enigmatic magician, shares his magical journey and secrets

MAGIC has always captivated the imagination of both young and old, evoking a sense of wonder and awe. The art of illusion, performed by skilled magicians, has the power to transport us into a world where the impossible becomes possible. Recently, BUZZ had the opportunity to interview a talented magician named Acker Kwan, who shared his fascinating journey and insights into the world of magic. When asked about his initial interest in magic and how he embarked on his magical journey, Acker revealed that 13 years ago, he attended a mesmerising magic show that ignited a spark within him. From that moment on, he knew that magic was his calling. Learning magic tricks from books, he and his group of friends dedicated themselves to mastering the art. After freelancing for a while, Acker finally landed a position with MAD Entertainment, a renowned magic company in Malaysia. Despite facing opposition from his parents, who had hoped for a more conventional career path for him, Acker managed to win their support after inviting them to a professional magic show in 2018. Witnessing his exceptional performance, his parents expressed their pride, becoming unwavering supporters of his magical journey ever since.

Reflecting on the most challenging trick he has ever attempted, Acker recounted a card trick that pushed him to his limits. He emphasised the difficulty he encountered in mastering this particular trick, practising tirelessly day and night. It took him over 500 attempts to achieve mastery, but even then, he occasionally made mistakes during performances. Acker believes that practice truly makes perfect, and he overcame the difficulties through perseverance and unwavering dedication. Balancing the mystique of magic with a personal connection to the audience is of utmost importance to Acker. He understands that while the tricks themselves may be forgotten, the emotions and experiences he creates for the audience will remain in their memories. Through effective communication and interaction, he strives to leave a lasting impression on his viewers. Despite being an introvert in his personal life, Acker transforms on stage, showcasing his vibrant stage persona and effortlessly connecting with the audience on a deeper level. This ability to balance both aspects of his personality sets him apart as a performer. Continually innovating and creating fresh tricks is essential to keeping his performances captivating and unique. Acker revealed that in the magic industry, there are three categories: creators, suppliers, and performers. The creators develop new ideas, the suppliers distribute them, and the performers adapt these ideas to their own style, adding their creative touch. Acker believes that inspiration can be drawn from various sources, but the true magic lies in the presentation and individuality each magician brings to their tricks. His tricks are exclusive to him, making them impossible to replicate.

Peeling back the curtain on the world of magic, Acker debunked the glamorous perception often associated with it. He shed light on the arduous work magicians undertake behind-the-scenes, working tirelessly to perfect each show. Contrary to the seemingly effortless performances, the reality of excessive hard work becomes apparent. Despite the challenges, Acker finds a sense of purpose and fulfilment in pursuing his passion, as if the universe is guiding him along this magical path. Considering the potential exposure and replication of tricks, Acker remains unfazed. He acknowledges that magic’s secrets are readily available to those who seek them out. However, he firmly believes that no two magicians can replicate the same trick exactly due to their unique personal touches and creative presentations. Acker’s confidence in his own style allows him to dismiss concerns about exposure or the replication of his tricks. Addressing the ethical aspects of deception in magic, Acker redefines it as entertainment rather than deception. He draws a parallel to a child being given a balloon, perceiving it as magic without understanding the science behind it. Similarly, magic for adults is about rekindling the childlike wonder within, bringing joy and excitement to their lives. Acker believes that his performances are more about entertaining than deceiving, providing a delightful escape from the ordinary. In recent years, scepticism and the debunking of magic tricks have been on the rise. Acker refers to those who attempt to expose or discredit his performances as hecklers. While initially disturbed by their actions, he has come to understand that they seek attention.