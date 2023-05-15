Unwind in style

Edelweiss invites everyone to a fun-filled weekend in Penang and Kuala Lumpur

WITH Edelweiss Weekend Unwind, Edelweiss is returning to make your weekends more fun. From Thursday to Sunday, now to May 28, 2023, the event will be held in Central Rooftop Garden at Lalaport BBCC. From June 2 to 6, 2023, it will also be held in Penang’s Hin Bus Depot. All music enthusiasts will have something to look forward to during this weekend: discovering and participating in a variety of programmes. For each visitor, Edelweiss has prepared a special workshop. Visitors may explore, educate themselves about, and take part in the many activities to add a splash of exploration and adventure to their weekend. The events’ schedules are jam-packed with pop-up markets, workshops, musical performances, and interactive activities featuring homegrown scene-shakers.

The bar introduced Edelweiss innovative cocktail choices, which were created by professional mixologists using Edelweiss Wheat Beer. Fans of Edelweiss may unwind at the Unwind Bar at the Lalaport BBCC’s Central Rooftop Garden. Visitors may also enjoy the Sip and Paint experience by snapping photos and sharing them on social media while sipping a cold pint of creative cocktail. Then, from June 2-4, 2023, The Unwind Bar will make a pit stop at Hin Bus Depot in Penang. Willemijn Sneep, the marketing director of Heineken Malaysia, said, “Following the success of Chalet Edelweiss Unwind in Genting Highlands, we felt the need to bring the fun and playfulness to the city. Edelweiss Weekend Unwind is a space where people can come together, enjoy the present moment and immerse themselves in a weekend filled with relaxation and entertainment at an easily accessible venue. We’re thrilled to also be able to provide a platform for our tastemakers to create unforgettable moments with their fans.”