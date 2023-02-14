Upbeat hosting

Aanantha and Uthaya are back to entertain viewers with a new local infotainment talk show

THE new talk show, Saravedi Night with Aanantha & Uthaya, recently premiered recently on Astro. The main goal of the show is to explore more original content that focuses on subjects relevant to local audiences. The programme offers performances by a range of up-and-coming and well-known local and worldwide talents, interviews, performances and games. For a chance at winning great prizes, audiences may also engage in entertaining, interactive activities like rapid-fire questions, surveys, riddles, and more. The chat show also includes short videos that cover a variety of subjects, such as living a healthy lifestyle, medical technology, tech skills, fashion, start-up businesses, community, home decoration, dance and more.

Aanantha & Uthaya, two well-known local stars, are the show’s hosts. The gifted duo is well known as radio announcers in RAAGA. The two first began their careers on their own, but following their well-known radio show Kalakkal Kaalai, they received a lot of love and support from listeners. But when the session was handed off to different radio hosts, many listeners were disappointed that they would not be able to collaborate once again. (Don’t get me wrong; the segment’s current skilled radio hosts are doing an incredible job as well.) Their loyal followers were therefore thrilled to learn that they would be participating on a live talk show together. theSun recently spoke to the iconic duo about their new talk show and the process behind it. While Uthaya is currently doing well as a RAAGA radio announcer, TV host, and actor, Aanantha has over 25 years of experience as a TV host, radio announcer, voice artist, and actor.

The pair said they have been waiting for the opportunity to work with their old partners and that they were both really excited when they were approached about the show. Aanantha stated: “I shared an almost 20-year radio announcing career with Uthaya. I’m really grateful of the opportunity to re-connect with our loyal followers.” The pair thinks their unique style and sense of humour will appeal to a wide range of viewers. “They said that some unspoken magic takes place. This time around, we will be featuring current artistes and newcomers as well as achievers from all walks of life,” Aanantha stated. Uthaya claims that the main aim of this show, according to him is to offer top-notch enjoyment and insightful knowledge. Meanwhile, Aanantha thinks that by watching this show, viewers will be able to stay updated on regional and international trend changes as well as learn more about certain up-and-coming young artists.

Fans can expect and enjoy their favourite pairing on TV thanks to the exceptional duo’s already-large fan base. Aanantha says that there will be more surprises and gags to enjoy during the performance. He remarked: “Radio allows us to engage our listeners with audio content, but folks may enjoy a visual treat on TV.” Uthaya made things straightforward by promising a humorous segment. When asked how he manages his time while juggling both schedules while working as a full-time RJ, Uthaya mentioned: “I prioritise my tasks and allocate my time accordingly.” When questioned about the initial challenges they faced, both men gave similar answers. They had some issues due to the graphic components, new set and equipment, getting acclimated to the camera, and most significantly, the live show, which although exciting, also causes some anxiety. But because they are all professionals, they have done a good job of adjusting.