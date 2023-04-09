Upcoming AHS promises a stunning cast

IN an exciting development, FX has just unveiled a bone-chilling sneak peek of American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

Set to a haunting rendition of the nursery rhyme Rock-A-Bye-Baby, the teaser is filled with spine-tingling imagery, including an abundance of spiders and spider webs.

In one unsettling scene, Roberts can be seen screaming while lying on a medical bed.

Delevingne’s character adds an air of mystery as she holds a needle filled with an ominous liquid, while Kardashian, cradling a baby, dons a particularly skin-crawling all-black spider web dress.

The upcoming 12th season draws inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s newly released novel, Delicate Condition. The plot revolves around Anna Alcott, who is convinced that a sinister figure is determined to prevent her from giving birth.

The cast also boasts Michaela Jaé Rodriguez from Pose and features a cameo from Zachary Quinto, a long-time staple of the American Horror Story series.

News of the 12th season’s development first surfaced in April, with Roberts sharing the teaser on Instagram, hinting at her and Kardashian’s involvement. Kardashian herself shared the teaser, adding to the eerie anticipation.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy expressed excitement about Kardashian joining the AHS family, recognising her as one of the biggest television stars globally.

Prepare for the spine-tingling premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1, scheduled for Sept 20 on FX, with streaming available on Hulu the following day. This promises to be a season filled with hair-raising suspense and star power.