Upcoming Halo adaptation will appeal to old and new fans

FOR the upcoming Halo live-action adaptation, actor Pablo Schreiber recently spoke about playing one of the most iconic videogame characters of all time, Master Chief.

“The opportunity to get to explore those themes and ideas – the relationship between the warrior and the hero, what are the similarities and where did they diverge – is what's really interesting for me,” Schreiber said at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association Presentation.

Following the debut of the trailer last week and what was in it, Schreiber confirmed that the adaptation aims to please both gamers and non-gamers.

“One of the biggest things that we have to deal with here is the difference in making a video game versus making a TV show, and we're very squarely in the Halo universe,“ said Schreiber.

“It’s a show for people who love the Halo universe, and it's a show for people who are just discovering the Halo universe.”

Reactions to the trailer were generally positive, but the redesign of popular supporting character Cortana proved divisive.

Several fans objected to the more human-looking version of the AI construct, with some going so far as to edit screenshots from the trailer to restore Cortana's blue skin and glow.

The series was originally set to air on Showtime, but has now moved to Paramount.

Besides Schreiber, Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana. The supporting cast includes Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi and Bokeem Woodbine.

Season 1 of Halo will premiere on March 24, 2022.

Watch the trailer for the series here: