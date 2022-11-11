Upcoming live-action anime & manga adaptations

LIVE-ACTION adaptations of anime and manga have become more popular than ever. Since the arrival of streaming services like Netflix, the probability of our favorite series being turned into live-action films or television series has risen. We’ve already seen a number of the world’s most successful anime titles, including Death Note, Bleach, and Full Metal Alchemist adapted into live-action shows and films on Netflix. The following is a list of the confirmed upcoming anime and manga live-action adaptations among many others on the way in the near future. Pokémon Following the commercial success of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, it seemed inevitable that other live-action Pokémon adventures would be adapted for the big and small screen. The Ryan Reynolds-led film is said to be getting a sequel, but Netflix is also developing a live-action Pokémon film. In recent years, Netflix has been the home of numerous Pokémon anime series, with Pokémon Indigo League and Pokémon Master Journeys available to watch on the streaming platform According to The Illuminerdi, Netflix is making a live-action Pokémon feature that will link up with their next Pokémon series. The film will not be a sequel to the recently released Detective Pikachu, but rather a reboot of the franchise. There is currently no information on the film’s premiere date or if it will follow the television series or after it. Release Date: TBA

Alice in Borderland Season 2 The adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga series Imawa no Kuni no Alice – or Alice in Borderland – has been one of Netflix’s most well-received original anime/manga-to-live-action adaptations. The first season was available globally on Netflix in 2020 and was ranked in Netflix’s Top 10 in 40 countries, thus making it simply the most-watched Japanese live-action series that year. The sequel to Alice in Borderland was previewed at the event New Live-Action Japanese Lineup on Netflix Festival Japan 2021. It has been announced that the show would return to the screen by the end of 2022. Release Date: December 2022

One Punch Man It is confirmed that Sony is developing a live-action Hollywood film based on ONE and Yusuke Murata’s One-Punch Man manga. Justin Lin will be directing the adaptation following his departure from Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, together with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who wrote the script for Venom, are also expected to return to Sony to pen the screenplay. Avi Arad, who worked on both the Venom and Spider-Man movies as well, will produce. One Punch Man was created by the artist ONE as a webcomic in 2009, and Yusuke Murata illustrated it as a manga in 2012. It was subsequently transformed into a popular anime, which saw a surge in American viewers following its launch on Netflix. Release Date: TBA

Avatar: The Last Air Bender According to What’s on Netflix, the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation series of Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially wrapped principal photography in Vancouver, Canada in June this year. With Albert Kim set to be the showrunner, the series has an ensemble cast including Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Daniel Dae Kim. The upcoming live-action adaptation is based on the Nickelodeon animated series, which creator showrunner Albert Kim describes as “a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.” Release Date: TBA

Yu Yu Hakusho Netflix has announced that its live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho manga would premiere in December 2023 and will be streamed worldwide simultaneously. In addition to announcing the release dates, Netflix has also announced the main cast. Due to the character reveal posters, fans are already buzzing with anticipation. The character posters have thus far done an excellent job of conveying the dark and surreal vibe of the anime. It is currently known that Kazutaka Sakamoto serves as executive producer alongside Akira Morii, who produces the series for Robot Communications. Release Date: December 2023