Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024

IN an exciting revelation, Grammy-winning sensation Usher is set to take centre stage as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada. This remarkable collaboration has been proudly unveiled by the National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and the renowned Roc Nation label, making waves across the entertainment world.

The 58th edition of the Super Bowl will grace the spectacular Allegiant Stadium on the evening of Feb 11, 2024, promising an unforgettable spectacle for sports and music enthusiasts alike.

Usher, in his enthusiastic response to this grand opportunity, expressed, “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Adding to the excitement, Usher has also unveiled plans for the release of his highly anticipated ninth album, Coming Home, coinciding with the Super Bowl Sunday extravaganza. This album marks a significant milestone in Usher’s musical journey, serving as his first studio release since 2016’s Hard II Love, which soared to the impressive number five position on the Billboard 200 chart. Fans can also anticipate a memorable collaboration with Zaytoven in the form of the eight-track project, A, which was released in 2018. Notably, Coming Home will include the chart-topping 2023 hit single Good Good, featuring the exceptional talents of Summer Walker and 21 Savage.