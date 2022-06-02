Val Kilmer remains a big part of new ‘Willow’ series

WILLOW, the upcoming Disney+ series and sequel to the 1988 film, will feature two of the original film’s stars.

Warwick Davis returns as the main sorcerer, and Joanne Whalley plays Sorsha. Both actors appeared at Star Wars Celebration to debut the series’ teaser trailer.

A significant question about the show is whether Val Kilmer will appear. Kilmer memorably played the brave swordsman Madmartigan in the film, but a recent bout with throat cancer has made it hard for the actor to speak, let alone perform.

Despite this, Kilmer – who has a minor but dramatic role in this weekend’s new release, Top Gun: Maverick – will very much have a presence in Willow, according to what Davis and series executive producer Jonathan Kasdan said at the celebration.

“We wanted him in the show and story,“ Kasdan says. He claimed that Kilmer was the first person he contacted when he and Davis got the green light.

“We were shooting in Wales during Covid-19 lockdowns. Val couldn’t join us, but he’s still in the show in a big way, and we’re thrilled. Madmartigan lives on!” says Kasdan.

In the new series of Willow, Kit (Ruby Cruz), daughter of Madmartigan and Shorsa, assembles a crew (Erin Kellyman’s Jade and Ellie Bamber’s Dove) for a risky quest to save the world.

Cruz also mentioned that Kilmer plays a significant role in the show for her character.

Willow premieres on November 30th on Disney+.