Valimai proves to be a slick action thriller

VALIMAI, a predictable action thriller. Arjun Kumar (Ajith) is an intelligent policeman who is a reformist at heart and believes all criminals deserves a second chance to repent their transgression. When Chennai is attacked by a group of bikers that uses youths to pull off crimes including drugs, contract killing and theft, Arjun from Madurai, moves to Chennai and leads the case.

With his slick mind, he figures out how the gang operates in no time and we then are introduced to the main mafia, the gang leader Naren (Karthikeya), a biker who raised a group of ‘Satan slaves’- unemployed youths who are rebuffed by society as failures to commit crimes. The rest of the story is about the face-off between Ajith and Karthikeya and his attempt to save the city from this dangerous criminal.

This movie involves a lot of chase sequences and bike stunts showing Ajith’s strengths as a bike racer. The chase sequences are unarguably the best moments of the film. In this engaging action movie, I somehow felt the director is struggling to balance between action and emotions.