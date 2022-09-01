Vampires with a contorting bite

UNDER the cover of being a pool cleaner, Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx) moves from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, looking for pools to clean in order to raise his daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax) who lives with his ex-wife, Jocelyn (Meagan Good).

Except Jablonski isn’t a pool cleaner; he’s a vampire hunter, and the “pools” he cleans are houses and buildings occupied by vampires.

As Jocelyn plans to leave for Florida with their daughter due to the high cost of Paige’s current tuition fees at a private school, Jablonski is forced to return to ‘The Union’ for a higher payout per vampire killed.

This inevitably puts him in the path of Audrey San Fernando (Karla Souza), a highly ranked vampire in Day Shift’s fictional vampire hierarchy.

Unlike other original intellectual properties released on Netflix, Day Shift falls on the lower end of the quality scale, stemming from a poor main story and writing that often slides into being terrible.

The film opens with an action sequence, squaring off Jablonski against an elderly vampire, and introducing Dave Franco as Seth, The Union’s representative who watches over Jablonski in case he breaks union code violations.

In between his forced exposition dumps meant as “world-building” and “franchise-starting”, Seth is also the film’s bumbling, self-urinating, can’t-catch-a-gun, Twilight-loving comedic relief, and all of this quickly becomes irritating on top of Jablonski’s story, where its hard to care about any of the characters.

But, the story is not the reason you should watch Day Shift.

Watch the film for the action sequences.