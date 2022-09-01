Vampires with a contorting bite

UNDER the cover of being a pool cleaner, Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx) moves from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, looking for pools to clean in order to raise his daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax) who lives with his ex-wife, Jocelyn (Meagan Good).
Except Jablonski isn’t a pool cleaner; he’s a vampire hunter, and the “pools” he cleans are houses and buildings occupied by vampires.
As Jocelyn plans to leave for Florida with their daughter due to the high cost of Paige’s current tuition fees at a private school, Jablonski is forced to return to ‘The Union’ for a higher payout per vampire killed.
This inevitably puts him in the path of Audrey San Fernando (Karla Souza), a highly ranked vampire in Day Shift’s fictional vampire hierarchy.
Unlike other original intellectual properties released on Netflix, Day Shift falls on the lower end of the quality scale, stemming from a poor main story and writing that often slides into being terrible.
The film opens with an action sequence, squaring off Jablonski against an elderly vampire, and introducing Dave Franco as Seth, The Union’s representative who watches over Jablonski in case he breaks union code violations.
In between his forced exposition dumps meant as “world-building” and “franchise-starting”, Seth is also the film’s bumbling, self-urinating, can’t-catch-a-gun, Twilight-loving comedic relief, and all of this quickly becomes irritating on top of Jablonski’s story, where its hard to care about any of the characters.
But, the story is not the reason you should watch Day Shift.
Watch the film for the action sequences.
An adrenaline-fueled silver lining
The directorial debut of J.J. Perry, an industry stuntman, choregrapher and stunt coordinator, Day Shift is a very good action film, and its co-produced by Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick films.
If there is one thing (out of many) that the John Wick franchise has shown, it’s that Hollywood stuntmen have a better eye for action filmmaking compared to prestige Hollywood directors.
All the action sequences – except maybe the last – are fun to watch, and Perry utilises very little CGI to achieve how wild things get.
For instance, in order to make the vampires more athletic and unique compared to other vampire films, Perry used contortionists, to great effect.
The contortionist vampires allow Day Shift to experiment with camera filming techniques and action choreography rarely seen in mainstream action films.
As icing on the cake, Perry also brings the very underrated action star Scott Adkins on-board. For the uninitiated, Adkins is considered the current icon of small budget, practical effects-focused television action films, much like Jean-Claude Van Damme was in his prime.
Opposite actor Steve Howey, Adkins plays Diran Nazarian, the brother to Howey’s Mike Nazarian.
The duo join Foxx and Franco for an action sequence that occurs halfway into the film, and it’s the best part of the whole film, as the four (three, since Franco’s character mainly stands in a corner urinating himself) fight almost twenty vampires in a house.
Day Shift is very much a “turn your brain off” kind of film to play in the background while folding clothes and look at whenever an action scene occurs, and it’s currently streaming on Netflix.