Vanessa Hudgens celebrates with fiance

VANESSA Hudgens is enthusiastically embracing the arrival of the spooky season, and she is doing it in style. The 34-year-old High School Musical actress recently delighted her fans by sharing a photo of herself and her fiance, Cole Tucker, enjoying the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride over the weekend.

In the black-and-white Instagram snapshot, the couple radiated joy as they held each other close. Captioning the post with a dash of humour, Hudgens wrote, “Spooky szn plus my fiance equals happy ghoul,” eliciting a sweet response from Tucker, 27, in the form of a red heart emoji.

But Vanessa’s celebrations did not stop there, she also welcomed the beginning of October with a black-and-white photo featuring her younger sister Stella. In her caption, she wished her followers “Happy Oct 1 ghouls”.

Their love story began in 2020, when they were first linked together. Speaking about their relationship, Vanessa gushed in an interview that he is “just kind of perfect for me.” She later disclosed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she made the first move after meeting Tucker during a Zoom meditation class, saying, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them.”

She slid into his DMs (direct message), and the rest is history. The couple has now had the opportunity to celebrate multiple Halloweens together, with Hudgens known for her impressive Halloween costumes. Last year, they dressed up as Sting and Miss Argentina, and Vanessa shared their Halloween spirit with the world through a photo and the caption, “Happy Halloween”.

In February, they announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post with the simple caption, “Yes. We couldn’t be happier.” Vanessa later expressed her joy on Today, stating that being engaged “feels amazing” and brings a sense of security and happiness.

Recently, she opened up about the wedding planning process, describing it as “wild” and noting the exorbitant cost of dresses. She also mentioned that her best friend is getting married, and they are navigating this exciting journey together.

In essence, Hudgens and Tucker are not only celebrating the spooky season but also revelling in the joy of their engagement and sharing their love story with fans, making their journey a delightful and heartwarming spectacle.