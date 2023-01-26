Varisu is a predictable family drama with no major plot twists

FOR Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay has joined up with family-friendly movie director Vamshi Paidipally. The movie tells the story of how a wealthy mining tycoon ultimately finds the right heir to inherit his company among three of his sons. Vijay plays his youngest son, also named Vijay, who expresses no desire to join his pompous father’s company. I must admit that the plot didn’t please me. It’s difficult to believe that the family needs a ‘saviour’ when their problems are handled so easily. For example, I find it incomprehensible that (spoiler alert) a lady consents to forgive her unfaithful husband because it’s Vijay who saves the day rather than because the husband feels guilty. That seems absurd to me. Even worse, despite the fact that the movie is intended to be about issues within the house, we tend to focus more on general mining dealings and other outside-the-home issues. The movie would have been far more effective if it had concentrated on the things that took place within the home, where we could have witnessed the blossoming bond between Vijay and his father.

Regarding the production, the computer visual effects used to introduce the actor unfortunately gave the impression that it was a low-budget production. The use of the green screen was also quite obvious.. Vijay himself is without a doubt the film’s main strength. His performance and charisma elevated even the most unimpressive moments. It’s good to see Vijay starring in a family comedy where his role is less intense. His comic routines were certainly quite amusing, and I obviously loved the comedians who were cast in this movie as well, since – to be completely honest – the movie would not have been nearly as funny without them. The interactions between the mother and son in this movie was also something I adored since it seemed really genuine. The film’s female heroine Rashmika does not get a lot of screen time. Her visuals and dancing contribute to the film’s songs, but that’s about it. One of the film’s greatest moments was an amusing 10-minute appearance by actor SJ Suryah.