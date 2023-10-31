Vengeance unleashed

IMAGINE a world where a violent criminal with a dark history receives a lenient sentence after a heinous act, leaving the victim’s child to harbour an unquenchable thirst for justice. Get ready for Vigilante, an upcoming Korean drama set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Nov 8.

Adapted from the popular Korean webtoon created by Kim Kyu-sam and CRG, Vigilante follows the life of Kim Ji-yong, once a victim, now a relentless force of retribution. Frustrated with a justice system that repeatedly fails to keep dangerous offenders behind bars, Ji-yong dedicates his formative years to excelling at the police academy.

A master of martial arts and a brilliant scholar, he leverages his insider knowledge to track down unrepentant criminals and administer his own brand of justice, which is far from merciful. However, as his actions gain media attention, Ji-yong finds himself in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game where he must continue his mission while evading capture.

Vigilante stars Nam Joo-hyuk as the vengeful Kim Ji-yong, Yoo Ji-tae as Detective Jo Heon, a relentless pursuer of the vigilante, Lee Jun-hyuk as Cho Kan-gok and Kim So-jin as Choi Mir-yeo, a broadcaster who uncovers the vigilante’s actions. The series is helmed by director Choi Jeong-yeol.

Vigilante is set to join Disney+ Hotstar’s impressive lineup of acclaimed Korean content, including Moving, a gripping story about South Korean spies safeguarding their super-powered children from malevolent government agencies and the recently released The Worst of Evil, a high-octane crime thriller in which a volatile police officer infiltrates a dangerous gang to bring them down from the inside.

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will also have access to a wide array of entertainment, including other APAC originals and global blockbuster titles.

Mark your calendars for Nov 8 and be among the first to stream the first two episodes of this thrilling eight-part series, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vigilante promises to be a riveting and darkly captivating addition to the platform’s ever-expanding content library.