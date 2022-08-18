Versatile ready-to-wear

LOCAL fashion brand Khatreena opened the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022 (KLFW) yesterday, while also marking ten years since its inception in 2012.

It was a milestone for the brand to be a part of the opening night of KLFW, which is also the fifth year that it has participated.

This year, the high-end luxury label returns with a range of versatile, affordable, and quality wear, fit for various body shapes and sizes.

Fashion enthusiasts witnessed models walking dressed in Khatreena’s’ pret-o-porter collection called Live Life in attractive colours, textures and patterns.

“I am very excited to share our collection. [It is] something different from last year, which was based on warm palette,” said the designer behind the brand, Yang Amat Mulia (YAM) Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the eldest daughter of Raja Muda Perlis, otherwise fondly known as Tengku Khatreena.

“Our brand aesthetic is something that is suitable throughout the day and night. This year, we are working with elegant Moccona (coffee brand) tones and fabrics that flowy, simple and subtle but [are] easy to accessorise or dress up to personalise into your own style.”

Its ready-to-wear that is comfortable, explained the down-to-earth Tengku Khatreena, who spoke exclusively to the Sun, at the Ascott Star Hotel earlier this month.

She came up with the idea of exploring a ready-to-wear collection after taking stock of ‘the current situation’ within the country.

People are returning to work after two years of dealing with the pandemic, as well as an emerging food security issue, and other social issues affecting public welfare.

However, a fashion brand needs to come up with ideas for clothes, whether fashion-forward or creative pieces, and at the same time, produce an appropriate and wearable collection.

Tengku Khatreena noted that the pandemic changed our lifestyles and caused a shift in fashion trends. Most people are now looking for comfortable and basic clothes that can be worn for any occasion instead of turning to stiff, formal dresses.

Taking into consideration all these factors, Tengku Khatreena designed a flexible and affordable collection that can look chic in the work environment and later transition to after-office formal events and parties, as well as be dressed down for a more casual look to meet up with friends for brunch at a coffee house over the weekend.

At the same time, it should also be able to keep us cool in the warm weather.

She said: “Basically, it’s for all working women who work very hard during the day and perhaps try to strike a work and life balance. Thus, we have both simple and versatile silhouettes because we want them to style it, depending on how they want to accessorise it.”

“Furthermore, we are meeting at the right price point,” she added. The price of the collection starts from RM45.

This new collection would be different from her previous collection for KLFW 2021.

“Last year, I designed clothing that suited the Covid-19 pandemic transition to the endemic phase. I styled the looks with pockets to keep sanitisers and face masks. It was practical and functional. It was called The Endemic collection, highlighting Khatreena’s monogram as the pattern of the fabric used. My previous designs were very feminine with soft fabrics. But this year, I tried to bring in some structure of the softness of the clothing,” Tengku Khatreena revealed.

Mix and match

Defining her fashion label, she said: “Khatreena is all about mix-and-match design, suitable for women who start the day in the morning and transform the same looks to fit events at night.”

Her mix-and-match pieces serve as an added asset in the wardrobe.

“Just like what I am wearing right now, this can be elevated in a sophisticated style or paired with jeans for a more casual look, or [paired] with what you [already] have in the closet and accessorised to make it more formal. I try to design versatile pieces,” explained Tengku Khatreena, who wore a three-layer-orange coloured outfit for the interview, which looked elegant and yet casual.

A total of ten pieces were showcased on the runway on opening night. All the pieces were created with locally-sourced light materials like silk, chiffon, and cotton fabrics.

Though Tengku Khatreena did not want to divulge too much about the collection, as it may have affected the surprise factor for the audience, she did reveal a little bit about her favourite piece.

“A long jacket, an outerwear that can be transformed into a dress,” said the designer after careful consideration.