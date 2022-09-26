Versatile ‘VersaThai’

FASHIONISTAS, get ready to buy fashionable clothes from top Thai fashion brands! Thai fashion designers promoted their unique designs, prints, and fabrics during the VersaThai: Think Fashion. Think Thailand fashion show held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Sept 12.

The fashion brands showcased their incredible designs, from evening wear to sustainable materials, captivating viewers with their colours and creativity.

The show featured 10 Thai fashion brands, with more than 80 designer outfits showcased on the runway that night. The brands were categorised into three signature styles:

-> The Dawn of Pride featured contemporary Thai fashion. Fashion labels Mirah, Vertiaire and De Quarr showed their designs inspired by Thai culture and traditional fabrics but with a new and modern approach and design for various occasions.

-> The Shining Happiness featured everyday fashion wear that can be worn on a daily basis for any function. Mira, Varithorn, Siri, and Shu were among the brands displaying their outfits.