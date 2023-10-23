Viltrumite brutality

LANDING in Mortal Kombat 1 next month, the game’s first post-launch character is none other than Omni-Man, the “evil Superman” from Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic and animated series. Actor JK Simmons, who voiced the character in the latter, will be lending his voice once again in the game.

Revealed at the recent New York Comic Con, the gory gameplay trailer shows Omni-Man taking on Liu Kang and Scorpion, displaying his brutal finishers by mimicking iconic scenes from the Invincible animated series.

The trailer also showed Tremor, the earth-elemental ninja, appearing as a Kameo Fighter. Omni-Man, along with Homelander from Amazon Studios’ The Boys series, Peacemaker from HBO Max’s series and other characters, are part of Mortal Kombat 1’s downloadable content.

The Viltrumite supervillain and Tremor will be the first duo added to Mortal Kombat 1’s existing fighter roster. Other characters in the pack will see Quan Chi and Peacemaker being released in December and Ermac and Homelander in April 2024.

The five Kameo Fighters in the pack are Tremor, Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon and Mavado. The “Kombat Pack” costs US$39.99 (RM190).