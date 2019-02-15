VIMA pays tribute local music stalwarts

THE VIMA Hall Of Fame Microwards ceremony will be hosted by Country Barn Pub & Restaurant will host and sponsor that will be held on Feb 23 at 7pm.

This event is held to recognise the VIMA 2018/2019 Hall of Fame inductees and is open to all who would like to join and witness this dedication to the local world of music.

The inductees are three mentor-teacher-entertainers, Vijay David, Gerard Singh and Edwin Nathaniel have contributed immensely to the local music scene as well as the growth of the music community.

“We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious award and these three music legends deserve all the respect and accolade that is coming their way. This is our way of giving back and playing a key role in keeping the local music scene going with our own combination of good music, food and ambience” shared Jeffrey Bhagwan, Director of Country Barn.

The VIMA Hall of Fame awards was introduced in 2008 and served to honour musicians and music related platforms that have helped elevate the music scene in Malaysia.

Some of the previous inductees include Poetic Ammo, Pop Shuvit, Paul Ponnudorai (posthumous), Ahmad Izham Omar, Jason Lo, Azmyl Yunor, OAG, Too Phat, Issa Rodriguez, Jasmine Low, Jakeman and Nice Stupid Playground.

All those keen to attend this commemorative evening should call 03-8011 5582 or email countrybarnusj@gmail.com for reservations.