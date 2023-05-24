Vin Diesel discusses future female-led ‘Fast’ spin-offs

IN a recent interview during the Rome premiere of Fast X, Vin Diesel teased the possibility of an ending to the Fast & Furious franchise that could span over three separate films.

He also expressed some bittersweet feelings over the idea of a finale, but also his gratitude towards every actor and character that managed to move the story along to where it is now.

The latest film features the return of franchise fan-favourites Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Gisele (Gal Gadot). Diesel claims that while he was excited to have them back, it was hard to keep the much-needed cameos a secret.

With the overwhelming success of the franchise, the development of spin-offs are expected and highly anticipated. According to Diesel, there is even talk of a female-led instalment.

He claims that he started developing it alongside the other spinoffs in 2017 and is looking forward to having them take their place in the franchise.

Fast X tells the story of Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family being targeted by Dante (Jason Momoa), the vengeful son of a drug kingpin. The film opened to an admirable US$67.5 million (RM308.24 million) domestically and an impressive US$319 million (RM1.45 billion) globally.