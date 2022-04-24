VIVIZ to make US debut on Grammy Awards digital series

VIVIZ will be taking the virtual stage on the GRAMMY Awards’ digital series Global Spin!

Big Planet Made officially announced that VIVIZ – consisting of GFRIEND‘s Eunha, SinB, and Umji – would be the first K-pop girl group ever to perform on the show.

VIVIZ will be performing their debut track BOP BOP! for the GRAMMY.com performance series, which spotlights artistes from around the world while also celebrating their home countries.

The only other Korean artists to have performed on the show to date are B.I, Seori, and ATEEZ.

VIVIZ’s performance, which the production team at Global Spin is said to have described as “so cool, it’s unbelievable,” will be released on the GRAMMYs’ official website on April 26.

Watch the music video for BOP BOP! here: