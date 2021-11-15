Voice of culture

Seah Song Fan drives local culture and entertainment through his artistic voice

THE human voice has played an instrumental role in influencing the arts throughout history. Given its melodic nature, it has transformed instantaneous expressions into meaningful art. Seah Song Fan is among the many local vocal artistes who has used his voice as an instrument for the greater good. As a creative in the local industry, Seah has been the voice behind many prominent brands. In fact, the voice artiste has voiced almost 4,000 advertisements for influential clients ranging from McDonald’s to L’Oreal. However, his entry into the industry was simply fate. “I was an audio engineer and junior sound designer,” he said. “[During my] first year working as an engineer, I was asked to try out for a voiceover job. The client was sourcing for the right voice for an advertisement in Mandarin for Mother’s Day. “My senior engineer told me to try it out since I can speak Mandarin. I tried and they said that it was the right voice!” From there, he ventured into other areas such as radio dramas, television series and even musicals. “My voiceover for advertisements and radio drama work happened at almost the same time. They have contributed to who I am and my work in the industry. That is how I started.”

What is an average day like for you? “The industry has changed a lot since I first started. But there is still a distinct difference between light and peak seasons. “Pre-pandemic, during peak seasons, my recording session would start at 10am. Upon arriving at the studio, I will introduce myself and be given the script on the spot. No time to rehearse. So, I will quickly go through it. “But sometimes the client will come in and explain the brief to us. Then I will have to straight away get to it. Once I am done, I will rush off to another studio to finish the next project. “But now, with the current pandemic, I can do recordings at home. It is a lot easier, as I can start recording without having to leave the comfort of my home.” How have you kept your voice in good shape over the years? “When I was younger, I took really good care of it. I was very careful with what I eat and only ate organic food. “Organic raw honey and lukewarm water every day. I also cut down on spicy food, durian and drinking anything that can affect my voice. I lived this way for around eight to 10 years. During that time, I regularly took two hours to warm up my voice every day. “But then I noticed that my voice became very sensitive. Whenever I ate food like spicy Maggie [noodles], I would lose my voice for days. So, I decided to slowly reintroduce all these not-so-healthy food into my diet moderately. It took a while for my body to adapt since it has been used to a very clean diet. “Has my voice been affected? Yes, I do think so but the benefit is my voice is not as sensitive as before. And I noticed that the longer I am in the industry as a creative, the more I realised that what I used to think of as ‘perfect’ is not necessarily the ‘perfect’ that people want in arts in the creative sense. “More importantly, it is usually not what moves people. Instead, what moves them is what sounds real.”