Wakanda Forever cast mourn late Chadwick Boseman

AS the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther inches closer, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to keep the late Chadwick Boseman in their minds.

The feelings of loss and grief were reignited after the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released.

Recently, the Wakanda Forever cast finally opened up about their grieving process during the sequel’s filming.

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Florence Kasumba are among the stars who have returned in the sequel, and they say stepping back on set was as emotional as one might think.

“There was a lot of stillness, reflection, prayer and meditation to bolster me up as emotionally, mentally and spiritually as possible,“ Nyong’o told the New York Times.

“It was a unique experience to step back into this world without our leader. I found myself having to radically accept that this was going to be different”.

Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister, Shuri, agreed with Nyong'o.

“I remember connecting a lot with Danai. When we got to Atlanta [where filming took place], we went for a walk in the park and just sat with each other and processed what it meant to begin again and what it would take,“ she explained.

While Gurira had intense physical training to reprise her role as Okoye, the general of the all-female Dora Milaje warrior group, the actress admitted there were emotional challenges as well.

“I remember sitting with [director Ryan Coogler], and he helped me process what felt different this time: It was grief,“ Gurira explained.

“So grief intermingled with our process. There were things I couldn’t prepare for, like stepping into the throne room and remembering the last time I was there and getting really hit by that.”

Boseman, who starred as Black Panther and T’Challa, passed away in August 2020 from a long, private battle with colon cancer.

After his passing, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that Boseman’s role would not be recast.

However, the powerful women of Wakanda seem more than ready to step in and carry on his legacy.