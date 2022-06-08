Warding off muscoskeletal issues

Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints

AS Malaysia settles back into the ‘new-old-new normal’ of being strapped into their office chairs in the 9-5 deskjob life while living with Covid-19, it is important to remember that it’s not just the virus that has to be kept at bay. There are also the muscoskeletal problems to be worried about, and these problems tend to get worse over time until it’s an agony to just move around in one’s old age. Contrary to the perception that desk jobs have fewer work-associated injuries compared to, say, construction, electrical engineering or any other labour-intensive jobs, the reality is that office work poses its own health hazards. This is purely because the human body did not evolve over hundreds of thousands of years to end up sitting in the same position for 8+ hours every day. The lack of movement coupled with how the body ‘contorts’ in ways it biomechanically should not can lead to a spinal issues, stress, muscle tension and weakness, and a host of other issues that in the long term ends up being catastrophic. Here is a little experiment if you’re working in an office environment. Look around at your co-workers. How many are walking upright, with their chest out, shoulders retracted? Now, how many are walking hunched or have odd bends in their back? Here are some basic stretching exercises that can be done to work common stress points on the body.

Wrist Strain When working a desk job, especially for 8+ hours, you’re more than likely using the keyboard and mouse. During this time, only the wrists are being used and the tendons in the wrists are used excessively. These tendons are parallel to each other. The repeated motion of the hand on the keyboard and mouse causes friction by the tendons which becomes microtrauma that leads to inflammation. There is also the dreaded carpal tunnel syndrome. To relieve tension in the wrists, perform a “prayer stretch”. Place the fingers and palms together, with the hands in front of the chest. The fingers have to point upward, with the elbows pointing out to the sides. Now lower the hands – still pressing together – until there is a stretch. Repeat until relief is felt.

Shoulder Strain It does not matter whether your arms are outstretched in front of you, or if you’re seated with your hands holding a phone, there is a lot of strain the shoulders are taking because they are being internally rotated. As the shoulders require full mobility, both externally and internally, forcing the shoulders into internal rotation will cause shoulder impingement because the rotator cuff muscles on a person’s back gradually becomes weak. An effective way to remedy this is through an exercise called ‘band pull aparts’, which requires a resistance band and can be done anywhere. After gripping the ends of the resistance band with each hand outstretched in front of you, simply pull your hands apart slowly, focusing on squeezing the shoulder blades together. This forces the shoulders into external rotation and works the rotator cuff muscles to ease shoulder stress. Aim for a total of 100 repetitions in a day, moving your hands closer gradually, as your shoulder and back become stronger with each rotation movement.