Warding off muscoskeletal issues

AS Malaysia settles back into the ‘new-old-new normal’ of being strapped into their office chairs in the 9-5 deskjob life while living with Covid-19, it is important to remember that it’s not just the virus that has to be kept at bay.
There are also the muscoskeletal problems to be worried about, and these problems tend to get worse over time until it’s an agony to just move around in one’s old age.
Contrary to the perception that desk jobs have fewer work-associated injuries compared to, say, construction, electrical engineering or any other labour-intensive jobs, the reality is that office work poses its own health hazards.
This is purely because the human body did not evolve over hundreds of thousands of years to end up sitting in the same position for 8+ hours every day.
The lack of movement coupled with how the body ‘contorts’ in ways it biomechanically should not can lead to a spinal issues, stress, muscle tension and weakness, and a host of other issues that in the long term ends up being catastrophic.
Here is a little experiment if you’re working in an office environment.
Look around at your co-workers. How many are walking upright, with their chest out, shoulders retracted?
Now, how many are walking hunched or have odd bends in their back?
Here are some basic stretching exercises that can be done to work common stress points on the body.
Wrist Strain
When working a desk job, especially for 8+ hours, you’re more than likely using the keyboard and mouse. During this time, only the wrists are being used and the tendons in the wrists are used excessively.
These tendons are parallel to each other. The repeated motion of the hand on the keyboard and mouse causes friction by the tendons which becomes microtrauma that leads to inflammation.
There is also the dreaded carpal tunnel syndrome.
To relieve tension in the wrists, perform a “prayer stretch”.
Place the fingers and palms together, with the hands in front of the chest. The fingers have to point upward, with the elbows pointing out to the sides.
Now lower the hands – still pressing together – until there is a stretch. Repeat until relief is felt.
Shoulder Strain
It does not matter whether your arms are outstretched in front of you, or if you’re seated with your hands holding a phone, there is a lot of strain the shoulders are taking because they are being internally rotated.
As the shoulders require full mobility, both externally and internally, forcing the shoulders into internal rotation will cause shoulder impingement because the rotator cuff muscles on a person’s back gradually becomes weak.
An effective way to remedy this is through an exercise called ‘band pull aparts’, which requires a resistance band and can be done anywhere.
After gripping the ends of the resistance band with each hand outstretched in front of you, simply pull your hands apart slowly, focusing on squeezing the shoulder blades together. This forces the shoulders into external rotation and works the rotator cuff muscles to ease shoulder stress.
Aim for a total of 100 repetitions in a day, moving your hands closer gradually, as your shoulder and back become stronger with each rotation movement.
Hip Tightness
Depending on the condition of your chair in the office, this might vary greatly but everyone is guaranteed to have tight hip flexors because their legs are forced into a static position, with little to no flexing at any angle.
The hip flexors are located at the front of the hips and are responsible for hip flexibility, lower back strength, glute activation and even quadriceps (the thighs) strength.
To stretch out the hip flexors, kneel on one knee, while the other foot is placed at a 90-degree angle. Imagine proposing to someone; this is the position.
Now shift the pelvis forward, bending the knee at the front to tuck the butt until a good stretch is felt in hip of the leg that you’re kneeling down upon. Then switch to the other leg. Do this a few times in a day.
Lower Back Pain
Arguably the most common out of everything in this list, lower back pain is a given when seated for long periods of time, as the human body tends to eventually become tired and slouch as the lower back gives way due to not being strong enough.
To stretch out the lumbar spine and relieve tension in the back, place both hands behind your head, interlacing the fingers together, with the elbows pointing out. Now rotate the upper body in one direction, twisting as far as you can.
After several repetitions, bring the elbow towards the outside of the same side knee. Now repeat on the other side.
Benefits of routine stretching:
-> Keeps or encourages blood flow through muscles and tissue that become dormant due to sitting down for hours
-> Maintains and even improves muscle and tendon flexibility
-> Improves posture gradually, which in turn improves overall health
-> Refreshes the mind due to physical activity