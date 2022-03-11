Warner Bros. announces delays for Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman 2

IT appears that the success of The Batman has caused Warner Bros. to rethink the schedules of its upcoming roster of comic book movies.

Warner Bros. has shuffled the release dates for several movies, including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Shazam 2.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are both being pushed from 2022 to 2023, officially due to Covid-induced production delays with visual effects.

The Jason Momoa-starring sequel is being pushed back from Dec 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as Flash is speeding away from Nov 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is being pushed back three months to Oct 21, 2022, and the animated feature DC League of Super-Pets is moving to July 29, 2022, which was Black Adam’s original date. Super-Pets, in which Johnson voices Superman’s canine best friend, Krypto the Super-Dog, was previously dated for May 20, 2022.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the only movie to move up a few months. The Zachary Levi-starring pic is flying up from June 2, 2023, to Dec 12, 2022, just in time for the Christmas season.