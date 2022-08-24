Warner Bros Discovery merger’s confusing identity

DESPITE moving towards the last quarter of 2022, the Warner Bros. Discovery merger continues to affect the television industry, with new, old and upcoming series still being axed under the supposed guise of corporate belt-tightening.

As information continues to trickle out, it turns out that not only has the HBO Max streaming platform been affected, but so have other WBD entities from other corners of the mega-conglomerate’s corporate portfolio, including original flavour HBO, TNT, TBS and CNN networks.

The most publicised cancellation was Batgirl early this month, allegedly due to poor test screening feedback, and a high budget.

The Latina-led superhero caper wasn’t the only DC Comics element on Zaslav’s chopping block. Other cancellations include the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, originally pitched as a reimagining of the Batman mythology, and Wonder Twins, a straight-to-HBO Max film.

In the camp of big non-DC Comics projects that were cancelled is J. J. Abrams’ Demimonde, a US$200 million (RM897.7 million) sci-fi drama that was handed a series order four years ago, and the Snowpiercer series on TNT, which is owned by WBD.

Additionally, the family comedy Gordita Chronicles was axed at HBO Max after just one season, as live-action family programming is not a focus for the foreseeable future, along with Tracy Morgan’s comedy The Last O.G. as TBS was said to be halting all scripted series.

All the cancellations and downsizing comes as WBD prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which has naturally drawn flak from various quarters, due to the clashing nature of the two platforms.

A name for the combined service, which is expected to launch in 2023, will be announced at a later date.

According to WBD President and CEO David Zaslav, the reasoning behind the cancellations are because the company wants the content to be broader, as it will support and drive the existing incredible success of HBO Max.

“It’s about curation. It’s about quality. It’s about how good,” Zaslav claimed.