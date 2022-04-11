Warner-Discovery CEO open to new deal with JK Rowling

DESPITE most fans having turned on Harry Potter author JK Rowling due to her controversial views, it appears that Warner Bros. is not closing the door to her entirely.

Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav – himself a divisive figure – told participants of the company’s Q3 earnings call that there was still potential to produce a new project from Rowling’s Wizarding World franchise.

“We’re going to have a real focus on franchises,” Zaslav was quoted as saying. “We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years ... What are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world?”

Rowling first ignited controversy in June 2020 when she posted a series of comments to Twitter in which she argued that discussing gender identity negates biological sex, leading to many fans and Harry Potter actors openly voicing their disapproval of her.

There are no active discussions currently with Rowling about developing another Harry Potter movie, according to a source at the studio.