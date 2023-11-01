‘Warrior Nun’ fans turn to Apple TV+ to save series

ENRAGED Netflix subscribers have raised an issue over the most recent series to be cancelled. Recently, the streamer has been on a bit of a cancellation binge, dumping beloved shows like Warrior Nun despite positive reviews, and fans pleas for a second season.

The popular fantasy drama had succeeded in gaining a loyal following during the comparatively short period it has been around. However, Netflix chose to terminate it after just two seasons.

Fans immediately began turning to a rival streamer, AppleTV+. A social media campaign has begun in order to request that it “save” the show by picking it up and producing a third season. The streaming service has not yet made any comments on the situation.

Numerous other shows that had huge viewerships in terms of total hours seen were also dropped by the streaming service in recent weeks, the most recent of which include 1899, Inside Job, and The Midnight Club.

Netflix subscribers took to their social media to criticise the streaming service. The hashtag #cancelnetflix is also widely trending online, with the streaming site accused of being against minorities, and drawing attention to the theory that Warrior Nun’s removal was caused by its predominately female cast.

Alba Baptista plays the lead role of Ava Silva in show, which is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. It first premiered in July 2020 and was picked up for a second season, which debuted in November 2022. While season 1 of the series reentered Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 of television shows with 20 million hours of viewing, season 2 lasted three weeks in the top 10 service rankings collecting more than 27.7 million hours of viewing.

Simon Barry, the show’s creator, thanks all of the supporters of the #SaveWarriorNun movement and said they are looking into the potential of transferring Warrior Nun somewhere else.

Warrior Nun’s two seasons are still available to watch on Netflix.