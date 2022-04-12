Warwick Davis reflects on his 41-year acting career

ACTOR Warwick Davis is taking a look back at his remarkable 41-year acting career. The 52-year-old actor recounts being offered an Ewok role in 1983's Return of the Jedi when he was just 11 years old, by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Being able to make a career doing what you love is, in Davis' opinion, a great blessing.

He told People: “I’ve been an actor for 41 years. The characters that I’ve played throughout those 41 years is a pretty long list, playing a huge variety of fun and really interesting characters. All the opportunities I’ve had, it was brilliant fun.

“I feel really grateful when I think back to how it all started.”

The actor who played the titular role in the fantasy adventure movie Willow from 1988 said he never imagined getting another chance to play the character.

As fate would have it, he was able to reprise his role in the brand new TV series Willow, which is airing on Disney+.

He said: “I’m so happy to be back. I think we’ve made something fresh, modern and new to introduce a whole new generation of fans to the world of Willow.”

Davis is also excited to be working in the family business alongside his children, Annabelle and Harrison. “My daughter Annabelle is now playing my daughter in Willow. I can’t think of a better way to embark on this new adventure.”

Willow is streaming on Disney+ now.