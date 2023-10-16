Warzone Mobile delayed

DELAYED once again, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has had its release pushed back to April 2024. Officially revealed last September, while rumours stretched back further, the game is still set to come for iOS and Android devices.

However, players in Australia were given a sneak peek through a limited release of the game in the country last year before creeping to Chile, Norway and Sweden this year. During the Oct 5 announcement, Activision also revealed that in addition to the mobile game having the Verdansk map, Rebirth Island will also make its mobile debut during the worldwide launch.

According to the Charlie Intel site, Activision co-studio head Chris Plummer explained that the delay was due to the developers wanting to polish the game a little bit more.

Currently, there are 45 million players that have pre-registered for Warzone Mobile and these numbers will surely make the game’s flagship 120-player battle royale mode one hell of a gameplay experience.

The game will also have multiplayer modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch, which will play a role in giving players an additional way to level up their weapons. Activision has also claimed that the game will be able to render gameplay with “significantly higher fidelity”, have refined customisation options and provide an integrated multiplayer experience.

All these seem to provide an all-encompassing Call of Duty experience through a “Battle Royale” mode for gamers on the go.

Prior to Warzone Mobile, Activision released Call of Duty: Mobile in 2019, and it was an instant hit among the mobile gaming crowd, with the publisher’s 2021 annual report claiming that the game had been installed over 650 million times.