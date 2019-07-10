Watch China’s funniest export live

FUNNYMAN Joe Wong, the self-titled “all American immigrant”, who appeared in David Letterman, Ellen Degeneres, and the 2010 White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner will be performing live in Singapore.

This unassuming biochemist turned standup comedian is making waves around the world and here is your chance to find out why!



Joe Wong Asia Live in Singapore 2019 will be held at Capitol Theatre on Thursday, 19 September.

Tickets are priced at SGD$128 and SGD$108.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 12 July at 10am till 11:59pm on www.apactix.com or call +65 3158 8588.

Live Nation Members can purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday, 11th July at 10am till 11:59pm.

For ticketing details and membership sign-ups, please visit www.livenation.sg